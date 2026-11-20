HANOI, Vietnam, November 20. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev continues to contribute to the development of relations with Vietnam, including by facilitating contacts between industrial representatives from the two countries and promoting broader economic cooperation, Nguyen Van Chien, a lecturer at Hanoi University, literary critic and translator, told Trend.

He said Azerbaijan holds a special place in the historical memory of the Vietnamese people because of the assistance it provided to the country during the war. In particular, many Vietnamese military personnel received training in Baku and other Azerbaijani cities before returning home to take part in combat operations.

"People who received training in Azerbaijan, including former officers and military personnel, are still living in Vietnam. That is why Vietnam knows your country, Baku and Azerbaijani military personnel well," he said.

Turning to the current state of bilateral relations, Nguyen Van Chien highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

According to him, the Azerbaijani president helped establish contacts with representatives of Vietnam's industrial sector and facilitated visits to major industrial facilities that have played an important role in the country's economic development.

As an example, he cited the Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant, located on a river near the venue where the meeting took place.

"President Ilham Aliyev also took a direct part in ensuring the supply of materials and various types of equipment needed to build similar facilities in Vietnam," Nguyen Van Chien said.

He expressed confidence that President Ilham Aliyev's current visit to Vietnam would help further strengthen bilateral relations and create new opportunities for cooperation.

"I believe that President Ilham Aliyev's current visit to Vietnam is a source of great joy for the Vietnamese people. It opens up new opportunities to develop relations between our countries, both today and in the future," Nguyen Van Chien stressed.

He also pointed to considerable potential for expanding cultural and literary ties between the two countries.

Nguyen Van Chien said he had visited Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025, including the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature, and expressed interest in strengthening cooperation between relevant institutions in the two countries.

He also noted growing interest in Azerbaijani literature in Vietnam. In particular, a translation of one of the well-known works by an Azerbaijani author was recently published in Vietnam. Its launch attracted considerable interest among students and young people, and the book has already become a rare find on the local book market.