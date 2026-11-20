BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kyrgyzstan considers national security and sustainable development interconnected components of its state policy, Secretary of the Security Council Adilet Orozbekov said at a meeting of the UNDP Country Programme Board in Kyrgyzstan on November 19.

According to the Kyrgyz presidential administration, Adilet Orozbekov emphasized that current challenges and threats require a comprehensive approach involving not only response measures, but also the establishment of effective prevention mechanisms, the strengthening of institutional resilience, and improving government agencies' ability to identify and neutralize emerging risks in a timely manner.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of relevant government agencies, as well as members of the scientific and expert communities and international organizations.

At the conclusion of the meeting, previously implemented UNDP projects received high praise, and priority areas for cooperation in the coming years were identified.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since 1992, supporting the country in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthening democratic governance, and building climate resilience. Under the current Country Programme Document (2023–2027), UNDP and the Kyrgyz government focus on green economic transition, digitalization of public services, disaster risk reduction, and social cohesion in border regions.