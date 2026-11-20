BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The film "44" gives viewers an opportunity to relive the events of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Manafov said.

He made the remarks in a new episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” featured on the Baku Network expert platform.

Manafov, who attended the film's premiere, shared his impressions of the production.

"I was sitting in the audience and did not lose focus for a single moment. Throughout all 44 days, every time President Ilham Aliyev announced that we had liberated another district, village, or city, tears came to my eyes. These young people took me through every one of those 44 days – I relived the entire journey. Moreover, I saw Shusha. It was extraordinary," he said.

According to Manafov, more than 1,000 people took part in the film's production, many of whom were young people and had never acted in a film before.

The People's Artist also spoke about his experiences during trips abroad to attend diaspora events.

"I often attend meetings with Azerbaijanis in Europe and Türkiye. During these trips, I caught myself speaking with my head held high. This opportunity was given to us by the President, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and our martyrs," he said.

In turn, program host Tofig Abbasov noted that the cognitive war – a struggle over narratives aimed at influencing people's minds – is still ongoing. He said attempts are being made to rewrite historical facts, whitewash the aggressor, downplay the Khojaly genocide, the expulsion of around 300,000 Azerbaijanis from Armenia, and the fate of 4,000 compatriots who remain missing.

The full video recording of the program is available below: