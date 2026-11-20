BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan's KMF Bank has signed a $30 million loan agreement with the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and agricultural projects, the bank said.

KMF Bank has become the first project in Kazakhstan to receive financing from the OPEC Fund. The agreement marks an expansion of the fund's cooperation with Kazakhstan. Earlier, the OPEC Fund signed a framework agreement with the Government of Kazakhstan aimed at financing private-sector projects in the country.

The funds will be allocated to support MSMEs and agricultural businesses. Entrepreneurs will be able to use the financing to replenish working capital, purchase fixed assets, agricultural machinery, and specialized equipment, among other purposes.

The agreement will expand KMF Bank's access to international financial resources, enabling it to provide additional financing for areas of particular importance to entrepreneurs.

KMF Bank Chairman of the Management Board Shalkar Zhussupov said that the agreement with the OPEC Fund was an important milestone for the bank and its clients, as KMF became the first financial institution in Kazakhstan to sign a loan agreement with the fund. He noted that the partnership would provide clients with additional opportunities to develop their businesses, invest, and expand production.

"This financing marks an important milestone in the OPEC Fund's engagement in Kazakhstan and reaffirms our commitment to supporting the development of the country's private sector. Through our partnership with KMF Bank, we are helping expand access to financing for entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and agribusinesses, which play a key role in economic diversification, job creation, and inclusive economic growth. We are pleased to support KMF Bank in its efforts to provide effective financial solutions to segments of the economy that remain underserved by financial services," OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said.

The OPEC Fund is an international development institution that provides financing exclusively from contributions by its member countries to non-member states. It supports projects across various sectors, including food and agriculture, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The organization currently operates in more than 125 countries worldwide. Its cumulative financing since its establishment has exceeded $32 billion.

For KMF Bank, cooperation with the OPEC Fund builds on its existing partnerships with international financial institutions. The bank previously secured financing from French development institution Proparco, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Turkic Investment Fund (TIF).