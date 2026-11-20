BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has been proven to be an "undesirable person," and allowing him into Iran would run counter to the country's national security interests, Iranian lawmaker, a member of the parliament's presiding board, Alireza Salimi said, according to the information portal of Iran's parliament.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has failed to fulfil its duties toward Iran, particularly following the attacks on nuclear facilities. While the agency reacted strongly to attacks near a nuclear power plant during the Russia-Ukraine war, it remained silent when Iran's nuclear facilities were attacked," he said.

The Iranian MP added that the agency had not only remained silent over the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities but was also insisting on inspecting those sites.

Salimi said that, under Articles IV and X of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Iran, as a voluntary signatory, has the right to withdraw from the treaty. He added that the possibility of Iran's withdrawal from the NPT is currently being seriously discussed in parliament.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025. The US has said that the facilities were destroyed.