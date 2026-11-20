BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan and Vietnam have achieved an economic miracle, Trend's special correspondent Laman Zeynalova said in a report from Hanoi's Memorial to Revolutionary Martyrs, which President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited during his official visit to Vietnam.

According to the journalist, both countries have faced significant challenges, overcome economic crises and achieved remarkable success.

Zeynalova noted that Vietnam is now among the world's most open and fastest-growing economies. However, as recently as the mid-1980s, the country was experiencing a severe economic crisis and was considered one of the poorest nations in the world.

In 1986, inflation in Vietnam reached 700%, while the country's economy was heavily dependent on Soviet aid amounting to approximately $4 million a day.

The introduction of the Doi Moi economic reforms in 1986 marked a turning point. These reforms enabled Vietnam to rebuild its economy, achieve sustained economic growth and bring inflation down to single-digit levels.

Between 1990 and 2015, real GDP per capita tripled. Today, approximately 95% of the country's population is covered by health insurance.

Azerbaijan has also managed to overcome an economic crisis and achieve significant progress. One of the most important steps was opening the country's energy resources to international markets.

The landmark Contract of the Century, signed in 1994, paved the way for substantial foreign investment in Azerbaijan's economy. These funds were directed towards rebuilding and developing various sectors of the economy.

Today, Azerbaijan is a reliable supplier of oil and gas, as well as a major transportation hub connecting Europe and Asia. The country offers international freight operators short and secure routes between the two continents.

At the same time, Azerbaijan is seeking to expand economic ties with geographically distant countries, including Vietnam, located approximately 5,650 kilometres away.

As the correspondent emphasized, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam demonstrates that geographical distance does not prevent countries from developing economic relations and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.