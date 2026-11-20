BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Georgia has declared November 22 a national day of mourning following a deadly explosion at a residential building near Tbilisi.

The Georgian government announced the decision, ordering national flags to be flown at half-mast across the country.

The explosion occurred on November 19 in the Ponichala district of Tbilisi, following a natural gas leak on the fifth floor of a residential building. The blast partially destroyed the building, killing six people and injuring five others.

The cause and epicenter of the explosion have been identified. Authorities determined that a gas heater triggered the incident.

According to the account provided by the resident of the fifth-floor apartment, he attempted to switch on the gas heater during the night and subsequently turned it off. When he tried to restart the appliance the following morning, the explosion occurred.