BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Countries should streamline border-crossing procedures, expand the use of digital transport documents and strengthen international cooperation to make more effective use of the Middle Corridor, accelerate cargo transportation and expand international trade, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) said.

According to the IRU, its Secretary General Habib Turki took part in a series of high-level events organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok.

Speaking at the Fifth Ministerial Conference on Transport, Turki stressed that the efficiency of transport corridors depended not only on the development of roads and other physical infrastructure but also on the effective management of border procedures.

He said properly organized and efficient border crossings were essential to facilitating international trade.

"Trade becomes more efficient when borders function properly. When border operations improve, opportunities for trade and development expand," Turki said.

The IRU secretary general highlighted the need for greater investment in trade facilitation, harmonization of border procedures and wider adoption of digital transport documents.

He also noted that the growing importance of the Middle Corridor had reinforced the need to develop alternative trade routes. However, fully realizing the corridor's potential requires removing border-related obstacles and improving transportation efficiency.

In this context, Turki highlighted the importance of the international TIR system administered by the IRU. The system can reduce border-crossing times by up to 92% and transportation costs by up to 50%.

Digital tools such as eTIR and eCMR can further simplify documentation procedures, reduce paperwork and improve predictability across supply chains.

Speaking at another event jointly organized by UNESCAP and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Turki highlighted the role of road transport in implementing the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for 2024–2034.

He said efficient road transport and transit systems were essential for providing the world's 32 landlocked developing countries with access to seaports, international markets and economic opportunities.

However, border delays, complicated procedures and inefficient transport corridors continue to hamper trade and economic development, he noted.

"Every hour saved at the border means lower costs, greater competitiveness and broader access to markets," the IRU secretary general stressed.

According to Turki, expanding the use of international transport conventions and strengthening regional cooperation could help countries turn geographical disadvantages into economic opportunities.

On the sidelines of the events, Turki met with Turkish Deputy Minister of Transport Durmuş Ünüvar and the ministry's Director General Burak Aykan.

The discussions focused on the economic impact of barriers along transport corridors, particularly visa and permit restrictions. The parties also addressed cooperation on the UN Secretary-General's High-Level Panel on Freedom of Transit and Türkiye's upcoming chairmanship of the International Transport Forum (ITF) summit.

During a separate meeting with ECO Secretary General Ambassador Asad M. Khan, the discussions focused on activating trade and transport corridors, facilitating trade and establishing cross-border trade zones to strengthen regional economic integration.

Turki also exchanged views with representatives of the ITF and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) on preparations for the upcoming ITF summit and a meeting of the UNECE Inland Transport Committee.

The IRU said it would continue working with governments and international partners to translate regional transport connectivity initiatives into tangible results and improve cargo transportation at border crossings and along transport corridors.