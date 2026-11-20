BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, participated in Web Summit 2026, held in Portugal.

At the summit, AzInTelecom was represented with a stand at the Azerbaijan Pavilion, established with the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA). Visitors were provided with detailed information about the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform, while the company exchanged insights and expertise with representatives of international organizations, investors, and industry experts. Potential partnership opportunities and joint projects involving SİMA Platform products were also discussed.

AzInTelecom's primary objective in participating in the summit was to showcase Azerbaijan's digital and technological potential at the international level, explore opportunities to introduce innovative products to foreign markets, and establish global partnerships. International cooperation aimed at developing modern digital infrastructure remains one of the company's key priorities in its efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional center for digital innovation.

Web Summit is an annual global technology event held in Lisbon, bringing together participants from across the globe, including representatives of leading technology companies, startups, investors, and government institutions.