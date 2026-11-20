BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Georgia have discussed developing a joint national parks partnership and preparing a roadmap for environmental cooperation in 2027-2028 at a meeting in Tashkent on November 19.

According to the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the Uzbek president on environmental issues and chairman of the committee, and Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili.

The two sides reviewed opportunities to expand cooperation in environmental protection, climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management.

Abdukhakimov emphasized the need to move beyond exchanging experience and focus on implementing joint projects. The memorandum of understanding signed in Tbilisi on July 3, 2026, provides a framework for further cooperation, according to the committee.

Particular attention was given to managing protected areas, restoring forest and mountain ecosystems, and developing ecotourism. Uzbekistan proposed establishing an Uzbekistan-Georgia National Parks Partnership, organizing joint training programs for specialists and arranging a visit by a Georgian delegation to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2027.

The parties also discussed cooperation in developing botanical gardens and scientific research. Under its Yashil Makon initiative, Uzbekistan plans to establish 28 new botanical and dendrological gardens. The Uzbek side proposed involving Georgian experts in two pilot projects and expanding research cooperation between Green University and relevant Georgian institutions.

Other topics included climate change adaptation, environmental monitoring, modern waste processing technologies and the transition to a circular economy.

Uzbekistan presented its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 50% by 2035, compared with 2010 levels. The country also introduced its proposal to establish a “5+5” Dialogue on Climate Finance.

Following the meeting, the parties proposed drafting a roadmap for bilateral environmental cooperation for 2027-2028. The document is expected to cover three areas: protected areas and ecotourism; botanical garden partnerships and forest restoration; and joint projects on climate resilience and green investment.