Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Economy and Commerce and UN Women have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand women's economic opportunities and provide systemic support for women-led businesses in the country, according to the ministry.

The memorandum was signed on November 19 by Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Benazir Nurlanova and UN Women Representative in Kyrgyzstan Syed Sadiq. The ceremony was held to mark Women's Entrepreneurship Day.

The agreement provides for cooperation in creating favorable conditions for women's entrepreneurship, expanding women entrepreneurs' access to financial resources, investment, and new markets for their products and services, and providing targeted support to women-led businesses.

It also covers the introduction of digital solutions and innovations in women's businesses and improved access to business development services, including consulting, training, and mentoring.

During the signing ceremony, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of inclusive economic growth, noting that women's entrepreneurship is an important factor in strengthening the national economy and improving the well-being of the population across the country's regions.

Women's Entrepreneurship Day is observed annually on November 19 in more than 140 countries. The initiative aims to support women in business, encourage their entrepreneurial ventures, and promote women's empowerment.

UN Women has been operating in Kyrgyzstan since 2012, implementing projects focused on gender equality, protecting women's rights, and developing their economic potential.