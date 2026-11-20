BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) discussed the implementation of the Black Sea energy corridor project at the 15th Bucharest Forum.

According to GECO, the company's Chief Executive Officer Yusif Gayibov and Board Member Florin Stanciu took part in a panel discussion titled "Building and Securing the Black Sea: Critical Energy Infrastructure for a Strategic Region."

The event was held on November 19 at the Romanian Parliament building. The forum was organized by the Aspen Institute Romania and the German Marshall Fund of the United States under the high patronage of the President of Romania.

"During the discussion, Yusif Gayibov noted that the Caspian and Black Sea regions are rapidly emerging as hubs for the development of subsea energy and telecommunications cables, port infrastructure and offshore energy.

In this context, he highlighted the Green Energy Corridor project, which envisages the construction of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line connecting Azerbaijan and Georgia with Romania and Hungary across the Black Sea. The first interconnection is scheduled to become operational in 2032.

The GECO chief executive also outlined the key requirements for implementing infrastructure projects of this scale. These include securing financing, regulating cross-border cooperation, developing supply chains, and ensuring the security and resilience of subsea infrastructure from the design stage," the company said.

Other participants in the panel discussion included Romanian Navy Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, Romanian Ministry of Energy State Secretary Marius Posa, Meridiam representative David Delgado-Romero, OMV Petrom representative Alexandru Maximiescu, and Florin Stanciu, who represented Transelectrica, one of GECO's shareholders.

The Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor is a cross-border electricity transmission project involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary. It was established under a Strategic Partnership Agreement signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022, with the participation of the European Commission.

The project envisages the development of a transmission corridor with a total capacity of 3.9 gigawatts (GW), comprising three lines with a capacity of 1.3 GW each.

The project is being developed by the Bucharest-registered joint venture Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO), established by the national electricity transmission system operators of the four participating countries.

Each shareholder, Azerbaijan's Azerenerji, Georgia's Georgian State Electrosystem, Romania's Transelectrica and Hungary's MVM, holds a 25% stake in the company.

The project has been included in the 2026 Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) under project numbers 1248 and 1244.

Total investment in the project is estimated at 22 billion euros. Of this amount, 14.3 billion euros is allocated to the electricity transmission system, while 7.8 billion euros is earmarked for the construction of renewable energy generation capacity.

The project is expected to reach its full transmission capacity by 2040.

The results of the project's feasibility study were presented in Baku on October 22, 2026.