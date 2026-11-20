Photo: Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan has made record progress in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI), climbing 36 places from its 2024 position to rank 38th globally, according to a report released by the UN on November 19, 2026.

The country's overall EGDI score reached 0.8847, up 16.3% from 0.7607 in 2024, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency said. Azerbaijan has thus strengthened its position in the “Very High EGDI” category, moving into the V3 subgroup, which also includes countries such as Austria, Japan, Canada and Israel.

Compiled every two years by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the EGDI assesses countries' progress in digital government across three main components: the Online Services Index (OSI), the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index (TII) and the Human Capital Index (HCI). The 2026 report also incorporates new areas, including the integration of digital public services, services tailored to key life events and artificial intelligence-based solutions.

Azerbaijan recorded improvements across all three components in the 2026 assessment, with its strongest performance in the Online Services Index. The country climbed 56 places from 67th in 2024 to 11th globally.

The OSI measures the development of digital public services through five sub-indices: institutional framework, service delivery, content provision, technology, and citizen participation and engagement.

Azerbaijan's performance in online services surpassed that of several European and high-income countries, including the United Kingdom (12th), Iceland (16th), the United States (18th), Canada (20th), Norway (22nd) and Australia.

The country ranked 10th globally in the service delivery sub-index and first in the institutional framework sub-index. In service delivery, Azerbaijan shared 10th place with Estonia, which ranked eighth overall in the EGDI.

The record result in the UN index comes amid a broad range of digitalization initiatives in Azerbaijan. The government has made digital transformation a policy priority, established a strategic and institutional framework for the sector, and strengthened coordination among state agencies — steps that have played a significant role in advancing digital government.

President Ilham Aliyev's continued focus on the sector has also been central to shaping a systematic approach to digital transformation. Initiatives include a meeting chaired by the president on a unified action plan titled “Azerbaijan's New Digital Architecture,” as well as the adoption of strategic documents such as the Digital Development Concept and the 2026–2028 Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development.

Legislative measures have also sought to promote venture financing and crowdfunding, support the operations of information and communications technology companies and startups, expand incentive packages, and improve the legal framework governing technology parks.

Together, these measures have helped Azerbaijan move towards a more comprehensive approach encompassing the digitalization of public services, the development of data infrastructure, the adoption of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and more efficient public administration.

The Digital Development Council, chaired by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, plays a key role in coordinating the implementation of these priorities. Its work helps strengthen cooperation among government agencies, align policy decisions and accelerate the implementation of strategic initiatives. As a result, digital development is increasingly becoming part of a unified state policy focused on tangible outcomes and improving service quality for citizens and businesses.

Government agencies are continuing efforts to redesign public services, move them fully online and make them available through a unified platform. One of the main tools in this process is mygov, which brings together services provided by various government bodies in a single digital environment, giving citizens easier and faster access to them.

The one-stop-shop approach is helping develop public services around a more integrated and proactive model. Meanwhile, expanded data exchange among government agencies through digital.bridge, along with the introduction of digital document management and paperless government principles, has played a major role in the evolution of Azerbaijan's digital government ecosystem.

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs publishes the EGDI every two years, making it one of the main international benchmarks for assessing countries' progress in digital government. This year's index covered 194 countries and assessed them across three main components: online services, telecommunications infrastructure and human capital.

Based on their overall scores, countries are classified into four categories: low, medium, high and very high EGDI. The index tracks progress in digital public administration, enables international comparisons and helps identify areas where further improvements are needed.