BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Jordan's Manaseer Group have agreed to conduct free field trials of the company's agrochemical products on salt-affected farmland in several Uzbek regions to assess their potential to improve soil fertility and crop yields at a meeting in Tashkent on November 19.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, the agreement followed a meeting between ministry officials and representatives of Manaseer Group, one of Jordan's major diversified business groups.

The discussions focused on restoring the productivity of saline soils, reducing water and mineral fertilizer consumption, and applying modern agricultural technologies to increase wheat and cotton yields.

Manaseer Group representatives expressed readiness to test their agrochemical products and biological solutions under Uzbekistan's agricultural conditions and provide technical assistance to local specialists.

During the initial phase, the company's products will undergo free field trials on wheat, cotton and potato crops grown on salt-affected land in several regions of Uzbekistan.

The trials will be conducted on farmers' fields with the participation of scientists from research institutes operating under the Ministry of Agriculture.

The initiative aims to improve the productivity of degraded agricultural land, promote more efficient use of water and other resources, and develop science-based agricultural solutions adapted to local conditions.

Manaseer Group was founded in Jordan in 1999 by businessman Ziad Al Manaseer. The diversified group operates in six strategic sectors, including fertilizers and chemicals, industrial minerals, building materials, energy and mobility. It has more than 20 subsidiaries, a workforce of approximately 10,000 employees and reported capital investments of around $3 billion.