BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan imported 188,684 smartphones from Vietnam in January-September 2026, spending a total of $73 million on these purchases.

A member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Vugar Bayramov shared this information on his social media page.

According to Bayramov, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Vietnam totaled $136 million during the reporting period, of which $134.9 million accounted for imports from Vietnam. The two countries traded 641 product lines over the nine-month period.

Bayramov noted that machinery and equipment made up the bulk of Azerbaijan's imports from Vietnam. Among these were devices for receiving, converting, transmitting, or reproducing voice, images, and other data, including switching devices, valued at $4.9 million.

Azerbaijan also imported portable computers weighing no more than 10 kilograms, worth $4.6 million; vacuum cleaners, worth $2.9 million; digital data processing units, storage devices, and input/output devices, worth $2.5 million; and electronic modules, worth $2.4 million.

Other imports included headphones and earphones, with or without a microphone, valued at $2.2 million; cashew nuts, at $2 million; printers, copiers, and fax machines, at $1.4 million; and whole, unground pepper of the genus Piper, also at $1.4 million.

The list further included shoes with rubber or plastic soles and textile uppers, worth $1.3 million; static converters, worth $1.1 million; and computer storage devices, worth $1 million.

Azerbaijan also imported washing machines with a capacity of more than 10 kilograms of dry laundry, valued at $959,000; medicines packaged for retail sale, worth $835,000; and frozen catfish, worth $782,000.

Bayramov reported that tobacco accounted for more than 90% of Azerbaijan's exports to Vietnam during the reporting period. Tobacco exports totaled $1 million, while exports of other goods remained relatively modest.

According to Bayramov, there is considerable potential to expand trade ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. He expressed hope that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Vietnam would give new impetus to economic cooperation between the two countries.