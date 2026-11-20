BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and Canada's Condor Energies discussed expanding cooperation in geological exploration and mining, including opportunities for investment in mineral deposits offered through the country's electronic auction platform, E-auksion at a meeting in Tashkent on November 19.

According to the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the discussions took place during a meeting between Uzbek Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Bobir Islamov, Canadian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Christopher Duggan and representatives of Condor Energies. Officials from the ministry and Uzbek Technological Metals Complex (UzTMK) also attended.

At the meeting, Duggan expressed Canada's interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan, particularly in mining and geology, noting that several Canadian companies had expressed interest in establishing partnerships with Uzbek counterparts.

Condor Energies representatives outlined the company's activities in Uzbekistan, ongoing projects and potential areas for further cooperation. They also highlighted existing partnerships with the University of Geological Sciences and UzTMK.

The parties exchanged views on Uzbekistan's revised Subsoil Law, mineral deposits and exploration areas being offered to businesses and investors through the E-auksion electronic auction platform, as well as ongoing reforms in the mining and geological sectors.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss potential areas of cooperation between Uzbek institutions and Canadian companies in the development of the country's mineral resources.