BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. In order to simplify, facilitate, and expedite the export of goods, the Iranian Customs Administration has banned the acceptance of documents for the final export of goods at land border customs checkpoints.

This was reflected in a directive sent by Iran’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and Director General of the Customs Administration, Foroud Asgari, to all border customs checkpoints in the country.

“Effective November 22, the acceptance of documents related to the export of goods at land border customs checkpoints is prohibited. All exporters shipping goods through land border customs checkpoints are required to submit all customs declarations (protocols) for the export of goods to inland customs offices located outside the border checkpoints through which goods leave the country. This is to ensure that border customs checkpoints serve exclusively as places of transit, final inspection, and export of goods,” the order states.

The document notes that, given the location of customs posts in the provinces of Ilam and Golestan within the border zone, these customs offices may accept export declarations for products manufactured in those provinces or for goods belonging to individuals holding trade cards issued by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture of the relevant province, even if the goods are exported through a different customs post.

The order also emphasizes that, concerning imported goods—provided they are not on the list of prohibited and contraband products, are imported within a limited time frame, and comply with the country’s laws—discrepancies in the year of manufacture, country of origin, value, or customs office of destination will not prevent the release of the goods. With the approval of the Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education, these products will be released from customs within a maximum of 7 days.