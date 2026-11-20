BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkmenistan and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have discussed expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening regional partnerships in the fields of economy, energy, infrastructure, and international transport corridors.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the issues were discussed at a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and CIS Secretary-General Sergey Lebedev, who arrived in Turkmenistan to attend a meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov noted that the meeting, held as part of Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship, would provide an opportunity for constructive discussions and an exchange of views on cooperation among member states, particularly in economic relations, energy, infrastructure and international transport corridors crossing CIS countries.

The Turkmen leader reaffirmed his country's commitment to maintaining friendly relations with CIS member states and advancing multilateral cooperation focused on practical results.

Lebedev praised Turkmenistan's contribution to promoting equal and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Commonwealth. He also thanked the Turkmen side for ensuring a high standard of organization of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council meeting in the Awaza National Tourist Zone.

Berdimuhamedov, in turn, thanked Lebedev for his constructive cooperation and support in organizing the meeting, describing it as an important contribution to strengthening interparliamentary dialogue.

Both sides expressed confidence in the continued development of multifaceted cooperation within the CIS.