BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkmenistan has requested observer status for its parliament, the Mejlis, in the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, the issue was discussed during his meeting with Chairperson of Russia's Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, who arrived in Turkmenistan to attend a meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said he had sent Matviyenko a letter on October 16 asking her to include the proposal to grant the Turkmen parliament observer status on the agenda of the upcoming Interparliamentary Assembly session. He also thanked her for her personal initiative in supporting the proposal.

The sides also discussed joint projects aimed at strengthening Turkmen-Russian relations, including the construction of a new building for the Alexander Pushkin Turkmen-Russian secondary school, the establishment of a Turkmen-Russian University, and the construction of a new Alexander Pushkin Theatre building and a Friendship Monument in Ashgabat.

Economic cooperation was identified as a key area of the countries' strategic partnership. The meeting also addressed opportunities to expand ties between Turkmenistan and Russian regions, including St. Petersburg, Tatarstan and the Astrakhan region.

Furthermore, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that 2027 would mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Russia. In this connection, he proposed holding a joint meeting of the friendship and cooperation groups of the Turkmen Mejlis, Russia's Federation Council and State Duma to discuss anniversary events and parliamentary participation in them.

Matviyenko thanked Turkmenistan for the high level of organization of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council meeting. She also noted that important decisions on various areas of cooperation had been adopted during Turkmenistan's 2026 CIS chairmanship.

Both sides expressed confidence that friendly relations between the two countries would continue to develop.