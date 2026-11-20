BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are exploring ways to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence in public administration, the justice system and other public institutions, while safeguarding human rights and the rule of law, UNDP Turkmenistan reported.

The issue is being discussed at a two-day seminar titled "Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Human Rights Safeguards in Turkmenistan," held on November 19–20 by UNDP and the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan.

The seminar brings together representatives of the country's parliament, Foreign Ministry, Supreme Court, Ombudsman's Office, law enforcement agencies, other government bodies, the legal profession and academic institutions. International experts from UNDP's Regional Hub in Istanbul are also participating.

Participants are discussing the opportunities and risks of using AI in public administration, the justice system, diplomacy and human rights work. Particular attention is being given to data protection, preventing discrimination, transparency, ethical standards, and ensuring human oversight of AI-assisted decisions.

The program also covers international approaches to AI regulation and governance, as well as Turkmenistan's initiatives within the UN to promote the responsible use of emerging technologies.

Practical sessions focus on assessing the impact of AI on human rights, identifying potential risks and developing institutional safeguards. Participants are also examining principles for the safe and responsible use of generative AI in their professional activities.

"Artificial intelligence opens up new opportunities to improve the efficiency of public administration and the quality of public services. At the same time, its use must be accompanied by robust safeguards for human rights, transparency and accountability," said Aynura Bekkoenova, Program Specialist for Rule of Law, Security and Human Rights at UNDP's Regional Office.

She added that the seminar aims to equip public officials with the knowledge and practical skills needed to use these technologies responsibly, while keeping people at the center of digital transformation.