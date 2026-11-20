BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Economic cooperation remains one of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) key priorities, alongside political, social and humanitarian issues, National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, according to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Addressing the heads of parliaments of CIS member states, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the role of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in developing the legal framework for cooperation and strengthening ties among member states.

He noted that since its establishment in 1992, the assembly had made a significant contribution to this process, with economic issues remaining one of its main areas of activity.

Berdimuhamedov also highlighted the importance of the UN General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the UN and the CIS, introduced by Turkmenistan during its 2026 CIS chairmanship. The document recognizes the Commonwealth's contribution to regional dialogue and cooperation and identifies a broad range of areas for further engagement.

These areas include trade, economic development, statistical data exchange, economic information, culture, education, healthcare, sports, tourism, science and innovation, and environmental protection. The resolution also addresses cooperation in responding to natural and man-made disasters and combating organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, terrorism, extremism and illegal migration.

The Turkmen leader noted that the UN General Assembly had called for stronger coordination between the UN system and the CIS, including regular consultations between the UN Secretary-General and the CIS Secretary-General. The resolution also encourages UN specialized agencies, programmes and funds, as well as international financial institutions, to expand their partnerships with the Commonwealth.

Moreover, Berdimuhamedov expressed appreciation to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for co-sponsoring the resolution alongside Turkmenistan.

He also welcomed the opportunity to host meetings of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Turkmenistan during the country's 2026 chairmanship and wished the participants success in their work.