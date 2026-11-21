Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Kazakhstan produced 128.7 million tons of copper ore in January-October 2026, down 5.2% from 135.82 million tons in the same period last year, according to Trend's calculations based on data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

In October 2026, copper ore production totaled 13.16 million tons, down 1.4% from 13.34 million tons in September, but up 1.3% compared to 12.99 million tons in October 2025.

At the same time, copper concentrate production increased by 4.5% year-on-year in January-October 2026, reaching 11.08 million tons, compared to 10.6 million tons in the same period of 2025.

In October, copper concentrate output totaled 1.19 million tons, up 1.1% from 1.18 million tons in September and 9.8% from 1.08 million tons in October 2025.

The volume of copper contained in copper concentrate increased by 3.2% year-on-year in January-October 2026, reaching 475,700 tons. In October, this figure amounted to 48,900 tons.

Meanwhile, copper-zinc ore extraction amounted to 4.4 million tons in January-October 2026, down 15.4% from 5.21 million tons in the same period last year. In October, production reached 456,400 tons, up 5.1% month-on-month and 1.4% year-on-year.

Overall, output in the metal ore mining sector, comprising 70 enterprises and production facilities, amounted to 6.427 trillion tenge ($14.46 billion) in January-October 2026, with the physical volume of production increasing by 1.7% year-on-year.

Metal ore mining accounted for 23.28% of Kazakhstan's total mining and quarrying output, which amounted to 27.605 trillion tenge ($62.12 billion), and 10.98% of the country's total industrial output of 58.52 trillion tenge ($131.68 billion) during the reporting period.

The currency conversions are based on the official exchange rate of $1 = 444.4 tenge as of November 17, 2026.