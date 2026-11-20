BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Photographers’ Association as part of the November 20 celebrations, Aghdam City Day—a photo exhibition titled “Aghdam: On the Wings of Time” was held.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the exhibition, held at the Aghdam Mugham Center, features more than 30 works by seven professional photographers.

The photographs capture historical memory, nature, and the reconstruction process in the Agdam region. As part of the festive events, the Aghdam Mugham Center also hosted an exhibition of paintings by US-based artist and architect Yaver Rzayev titled “My Soul Is in Karabakh.”

The exhibition features 11 paintings created by the artist in the United States in 2010 and dedicated to the nature of Karabakh, his attachment to his native land, and his longing for his homeland. The artist, having preserved the landscapes of his native land in his memory and recollections, transferred them onto canvas. The works artistically embody the mountains of Karabakh, its nature, bright colors, the spirit of his native land, and a person’s boundless attachment to their homeland.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts; Murad Huseynov, Deputy Minister of Culture; and representatives of the district’s community visited both exhibitions.