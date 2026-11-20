BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijani MPs Azer Karimli and Tahir Mirkishili will visit Rome, Italy, on November 23 to take part in roundtable discussions on Azerbaijan-Italy relations.

According to the press and public relations department of Azerbaijan's parliament, Karimli, head of the Azerbaijani parliamentary working group on interparliamentary relations with Italy, and MP Mirkishili will participate in the discussions as part of a cooperation initiative between the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and Italian strategic research institutions and think tanks.

The visit will conclude on November 26.