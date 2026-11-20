BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolence to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on November 20, the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Asadov expressed deep sorrow over the news of the deaths and injuries resulting from an explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi and extended his condolences to the Prime Minister of Georgia, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims.

On November 19, an explosion occurred on the fifth floor of a residential building in the Ponichala district of Tbilisi due to a natural gas leak. Six people were killed, and five others were injured when part of the building collapsed.

According to reports, the explosion was caused by a gas heater. A resident on the fifth floor had tried to turn it on during the night.

November 22 was declared a day of mourning in Georgia in connection with the tragedy.