AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 20. The population of the city of Aghdam is projected to increase by another 10,000 people in the first half of next year, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Emin Huseynov, told Trend.

He noted that currently more than 3,000 people live in the city of Aghdam, and 8,300 people live in the district as a whole. Meanwhile, just a year ago, the district’s population did not even exceed 500 people.

Huseynov reported that three villages in the district have now been restored and are ready for residents to move in. Restoration work in two other villages is nearing completion. Work is scheduled to be finished in the first months of next year, at which point the resettlement process to these villages will begin.

According to him, Aghdam is celebrating City Day for the first time since its liberation from occupation.

The Special Representative emphasized that Aghdam City Day is a significant event that residents have been eagerly awaiting for a long time. In accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, City Day is celebrated with special pomp and ceremony. Various government agencies are participating in the events, including the Ministry of Agriculture, the State Agency for Tourism, the Karabakh Revival Fund, the Federation of Shooting, and the Ministry of Culture.

Huseynov emphasized that not only the residents of Aghdam but also numerous visitors to the city are taking part in the series of festive events. This is a sign that, after 30 years of longing, the Azerbaijani people have been eagerly awaiting such a momentous day for their native Aghdam.

He paid tribute with deep respect to the memory of the martyrs who contributed to making this day a reality, wished good health to the veterans, and expressed gratitude to the heroic Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Emin Huseynov congratulated the residents of Aghdam and the entire Azerbaijani people on City Day.