BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan's Senate has preliminarily reviewed a draft law on radioactive waste management that would establish regulations for the collection, transportation, processing, storage and disposal of radioactive materials, following a meeting on November 19.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the draft legislation was considered at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Agrarian, Water Management and Environmental Issues. The discussions were attended by Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Ural Yusupov and representatives of the ministry and its subordinate organizations.

The proposed law sets out a classification system for radioactive waste, defines the main principles of state policy in this area and establishes responsibilities for waste generation.

It also envisages state registration and oversight of activities involving radioactive waste, licensing requirements for relevant operations, and the powers and responsibilities of organizations and other parties involved in waste management.

The legislation is intended to establish a legal framework for the safe handling of radioactive waste and strengthen oversight of compliance with safety requirements.

During the discussion, senators said the adoption of the law would help protect public health and the environment from radiation exposure by improving controls over radioactive waste management.

The draft also provides for clearly defining the roles of government authorities and other organizations involved in ensuring compliance with radioactive waste management standards.