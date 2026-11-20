BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan's government, together with Baiterek Holding and financial regulators, should develop a unified range of investment instruments for the agricultural sector by the end of the first quarter of 2027, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the president's press service.

He made the remarks while addressing the Third Forum of Agricultural Workers of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev stressed the need to ensure affordable and long-term financing for the agricultural sector, noting shortcomings in the existing investment instruments offered by Agrarian Credit Corporation and KazAgroFinance.

"These instruments are affected by lengthy processing times, complicated review procedures, and insufficient digitalization," he said.

Tokayev also highlighted the need to develop rural entrepreneurship and improve access to markets for agricultural producers. He noted that 150 billion tenge (approximately $334.3 million) had been allocated to the Auyl Amanaty program, which had helped create more than 22,000 jobs in rural areas.

"Of course, this is a good indicator. However, the main question is whether these 22,000 jobs have been preserved to date," he said, adding that the project needed to be scaled up further.

The president emphasized that rural residents and entrepreneurs should have access to digital marketplaces, banks and logistics companies.

He called for an effective system of cooperation and specific agreements regulating the delivery of goods to customers. He also proposed establishing local centres for receiving, sorting and cooling agricultural products in districts with a concentration of small farms, stressing that this infrastructure should be accessible to all producers.

Tokayev also called for the wider introduction of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), into the agro-industrial complex.

He noted that many farms were already benefiting from advanced technological solutions, citing the Akseleu farm in North Kazakhstan Region as an example.

The farm has introduced digital platforms for managing production processes and satellite monitoring systems, while its accounting operations have also been automated.

According to the president, the enterprise also contributes to rural social infrastructure by providing residents with access to central heating and quality drinking water. It also systematically supports schools, sports facilities, and other social facilities.