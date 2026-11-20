BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan plans to establish a 200-hectare special industrial zone in the Jizzakh region to manufacture construction materials and equipment for major strategic projects, including a planned nuclear power plant, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs in the construction industry and tourism in Parkent District on Friday, November 20.

The announcement was published on the official channel of Sherzod Asadov, the president's press secretary.

The zone will be located in the Egizbuloq neighborhood and operate under special tax and customs regimes, according to the president's press secretary.

The construction of the nuclear power plant in Jizzakh is expected to require $2.2 billion worth of construction materials. The government plans to establish production facilities in the new industrial zone to manufacture 70 types of products needed for the project.

Moreover, officials have been instructed to analyze demand for import-substituting products and materials used in large-scale infrastructure projects and approve a sectoral implementation schedule covering projects worth $20 billion.

Starting next year, manufacturers developing projects to produce new higher-value-added goods will have access to $200 million in financing at an annual interest rate of 6%, with a two-year grace period.

The government will also introduce a mechanism to reimburse companies for 10% of the cost of purchasing energy-efficient equipment, subject to a maximum payment of 1 billion soums (about $83,330).

The measures are aimed at expanding domestic production capacity, reducing reliance on imported construction materials and increasing the participation of local manufacturers in major infrastructure projects.