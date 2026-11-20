BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to expand the area covered by water-saving technologies on irrigated land to 1.3 million hectares by 2030, according to the president's press service.

He made the remarks while addressing the Third Forum of Agricultural Workers of Kazakhstan.

"The government is instructed to make this issue part of its ongoing, virtually day-to-day work, given its particular importance and urgency," the president said.

Tokayev stressed that improving the efficiency of irrigated farming was a critical priority, noting that water-saving technologies are currently used on 700,000 hectares of irrigated land, representing less than half of the country's total irrigated area.

The president also said that reconstruction and repair work had begun on 4,600 kilometers of irrigation canals. Around 1,000 kilometers of canals are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2026, improving water supply to 200,000 hectares of irrigated land, he said.

Tokayev instructed the government to coordinate with regional administrations to align irrigation expansion plans with water availability, the condition of canals and the capacity of power grids.

He also emphasized the importance of introducing advanced scientific approaches and modern technologies to fully realize the country's crop production potential.

"Land, as we know, does not forgive mistakes, but generously rewards those who treat it with care and responsibility," the president said.