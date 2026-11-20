Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan expects to welcome more than 15 million foreign tourists by the end of 2026, according to information published on the official channel of the president's press secretary, Sherzod Asadov.

Since the beginning of the year, the country has received 11.6 million foreign visitors, Asadov reported.

Meanwhile, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for a shift in the tourism sector's priorities, with greater emphasis on service quality and encouraging visitors to extend their stays in Uzbekistan. He made the remarks during a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs in the construction and tourism sectors in Parkent District on Friday, November 20.

The president noted improvements in several tourism indicators over the past two years. The average length of stay among tourists from non-CIS countries increased from 6.5 to eight days, while the share of visitors with higher spending capacity rose from 14% to 21%.

Average spending per tourist from long-haul international markets also increased by 21% over the same period.

Mirziyoyev stressed that tourism policy should no longer focus solely on increasing visitor numbers. Instead, priority should be given to service quality, visitor satisfaction and extending the time tourists spend in Uzbekistan.

The meeting also covered measures to develop tourism and improve service standards across the sector.