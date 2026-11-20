AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, November 20. Public and cultural events are continuing in the city as part of the celebrations marking Aghdam City Day, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

As part of the festivities, a fair was held at the “Imarat” complex.

The fair featured a variety of products offered by local manufacturers and entrepreneurs. Guests were also treated to traditional national dishes and refreshments, including plov, kutabs, sweets, and tea.

The program included a DJ performance, entertainment featuring costumed characters (mascots), and live performances of traditional music, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees.

The event was attended by Emin Huseynov, the President’s Special Representative in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts; representatives of district executive authorities and law enforcement agencies; and senior officials from various organizations.

Huseynov first joined the concert program at the fairgrounds, dancing alongside young people. He then toured the fair, viewed the products on display and sampled traditional dishes.

The Special Representative also spoke with the exhibitors and wished them success in their endeavors.