BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Uzbekistan and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) have discussed preparations for an upcoming aviation safety oversight audit in Uzbekistan and measures to strengthen the country's regulatory framework at a meeting on the sidelines of the 43rd extraordinary session of the ICAO Assembly on November 19 in Montreal, Canada.

According to the Uzbek Civil Aviation Agency, the Uzbek delegation, led by Civil Aviation Agency Director Tohir Nazarov, met with ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and Nicolas Rallo, ICAO regional director for Europe and the North Atlantic.

Nazarov briefed ICAO officials on the current state of Uzbekistan's civil aviation sector, its development trends and ongoing reforms. He said the country was implementing a comprehensive aviation transformation program focused on modernizing infrastructure, improving management systems and strengthening institutional capacity.

Particular attention was given to preparations for an audit under ICAO's Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach (USOAP CMA), which assesses countries' implementation of international aviation safety standards and recommended practices.

The parties also discussed strengthening state oversight of flight safety, implementing ICAO standards and recommended practices (SARPs), developing aviation infrastructure, and improving safety management and quality management systems.

They emphasized the importance of identifying and addressing systemic risks in a timely manner, strengthening the oversight capacity of the aviation administration and ensuring the sustainable development of the sector.

The discussions also covered continued cooperation under the 2024-2026 Country Strategic Plan of Action (COSPA) and priorities for future collaboration.

Salazar expressed ICAO's readiness to expand cooperation and support Uzbekistan in implementing its aviation modernization and institutional transformation program.

The Uzbek delegation also highlighted the strategic importance of civil aviation in expanding the country's transport connectivity, attracting investment and strengthening its position in the international transport system.