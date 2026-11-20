BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The INMerge Innovation Summit, the region’s largest innovation platform organized by PASHA Holding, will take place on November 30 – December 1 at the Baku Convention Center. As part of the summit, more than 40 of the selected startups will take the stage at the INBattle startup competition. The winner will receive a USD 50,000 cash prize and the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan at Startup World Cup 2027.

INMerge 2026 is expected to bring together 120 selected startups, more than 200 international speakers and thousands of participants, following over 1,300 startup applications from 94 countries. One of the key focuses of this year’s summit will be the development of the startup ecosystem, showcasing emerging technologies and expanding opportunities for international cooperation.

The summit will feature more than 200 internationally renowned speakers from the worlds of technology, business, economics and innovation. Among them are five-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova, former Chief Business Officer of Google X Mo Gawdat, former Nike Chief Marketing Officer Greg Hoffman, and 2025 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences Joel Mokyr.

Maria Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025. Now an entrepreneur and investor, she serves on the Board of Directors of Moncler and is the author of a New York Times bestselling book.

Mo Gawdat is the author of the bestsellers “Solve for Happy” and “Scary Smart” and a renowned expert on artificial intelligence and its impact on society.

Greg Hoffman spent nearly 30 years at Nike, rising from intern to Chief Marketing Officer. He is the author of “Emotion by Design.”

Joel Mokyr is a professor at Northwestern University and a distinguished economic historian. He was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his research on technological progress and economic growth.

The full list of speakers and ticket details are available at inmerge.az.

About INMerge

Founded and organized by PASHA Holding, the INMerge Innovation Summit is an annual innovation and technology summit held in Baku since 2021. By bringing together corporations, investors, startups and government representatives from Azerbaijan, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, the summit fosters regional collaboration and contributes to Baku’s development as an innovation hub.