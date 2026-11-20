BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Natural gas production in Eurasia, including Azerbaijan, other Caspian countries and Russia, is projected to increase by 80 billion cubic meters (bcm) by 2035.

According to the International Energy Agency's (IEA) World Energy Outlook 2026, the increase will be driven by higher export supplies and growing domestic demand in Caspian countries.

In Turkmenistan, natural gas production is expected to rise by one-third as development work progresses at the giant Galkynysh field.

"In the CPS, Russia manages to offset some of the export volumes lost to Europe by commissioning the 50 bcm Power of Siberia 2 pipeline to China in the mid-2030s. The pipeline is assumed to ramp up to full capacity by 2040," the agency said.

The report also highlights Eurasia's heavy dependence on fossil fuels.

"In 2025, fossil fuels accounted for nearly 90% of total energy demand in the region. This was the second-highest share among the world's regions, after the Middle East," the IEA said.

“Natural gas is the dominant fuel, meeting more than half of the region’s energy demand in 2025.

Fossil fuel dependence is projected to stay broadly flat over time: renewables deployment rises from a very low base, and additional nuclear capacity comes online, but these changes are offset by the increased use of natural gas. As a result, by 2035, the share of the energy mix covered by fossil fuels declines by 0.5 percentage points in the CPS and 1 percentage point in the STEPS.

Eurasia is also a major producer and exporter of fossil fuels, exporting around 200 bcm of natural gas and 9 mb/d of oil in 2025. Russia accounts for more than 75% of the region’s oil and gas exports,” the IEA report said.

The agency noted that trade flows had changed significantly following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Among the main factors behind these shifts, the IEA cited the European Union's decision to stop importing Russian oil, gas and coal, as well as Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil infrastructure in 2026, which resulted in a 1.5 million-barrel-per-day reduction in refined petroleum product exports.

The report also puts Eurasia's economic energy intensity at around 3.2 megajoules per dollar of GDP, approximately 30% above the average for other developing and emerging-market economies.

The IEA attributes this gap to the region's cold climate, energy-intensive industrial sector, ageing infrastructure and persistent inefficiencies in energy production and consumption.

Widespread fossil fuel subsidies are another contributing factor. While they help keep energy prices low, they also discourage improvements in energy efficiency.