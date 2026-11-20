BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. SOCAR's Azneft Production Association has acquired four new drilling rigs from China as part of efforts to expand its offshore drilling capabilities and strengthen production potential.

According to Azneft, two of the new rigs, manufactured to the association's order by BOMCO (Baoji Oilfield Machinery Co., Ltd.), a subsidiary of China's state-owned oil and gas company China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), have already passed factory acceptance tests and been accepted.

The project is aimed at making drilling operations at the shallow-water Gunashli field, operated by Azneft's 28 May Oil and Gas Production Department, more efficient and safer through the use of modern technologies. The rigs are equipped with advanced technology and will be used for sidetrack drilling and well workover operations.

Under the project schedule, the first rig was delivered to Azerbaijan in October 2026. The next steps include completing assembly and commissioning, transporting the rig to the shallow-water Gunashli field and putting it into operation after installation at the site.

The remaining rigs are also expected to be delivered to Azerbaijan in stages. The contract for the acquisition of the drilling rigs was signed between Azneft and BOMCO on December 9, 2025.