BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azamat Keskinbayev has been relieved of his position as Head of the Transport and Logistics Industry Development Department of Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration, according to an order signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Born in 1986 in Shaulder village, Otrar district, Turkistan region, Keskinbayev graduated from Lomonosov Moscow State University in 2009 with a degree in Mathematics. He went on to earn a master's degree in Economics from Moscow's Higher School of Economics in 2011. In 2025, he completed an Executive MBA program jointly offered by Nazarbayev University and Duke University.

Keskinbayev began his professional career in Moscow, where he led an algorithmic trading development team for a group of companies from 2011 to 2015.

He subsequently joined Kazpost JSC, serving as Chief Manager and Director of its Strategy and Economic Analysis Department from 2015 to 2019. From 2019 to 2020, he headed the company's Economics and Advanced Analytics Department.

In 2020, Keskinbayev moved to ForteBank JSC, where he served as Director of Financial Analysis until 2022. He then returned to Kazpost as Managing Director for Finance and a member of its Management Board, holding the position from 2022 to 2025.

On December 23, 2025, he was appointed Head of the Transport and Logistics Industry Development Department of Kazakhstan's Presidential Administration, a position he has now left.