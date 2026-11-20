BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector is playing an increasingly prominent role in the country's GDP structure. In recent years, the sector's growing contribution to the economy, coupled with increases in value added and production volumes, has made it one of the main drivers of economic growth.

Azerbaijan produced 115.9 billion manat ($68.18 billion) worth of gross domestic product (GDP) in January-October 2026, of which 80.7 billion manat ($47.47 billion) came from the non-oil and gas sector. As in previous years, GDP growth during the first 10 months of this year was driven entirely by the non-oil and gas sector, whose share of GDP exceeded 70%.

Measures aimed at diversifying the economy seek not only to expand the production capacity of non-oil and gas goods but also to increase their access to foreign markets. In January-October this year, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 20.8% year on year to $3.6 billion.

Non-oil and gas merchandise exports are expected to exceed $4.2 billion this year. Against this backdrop, export performance serves as an important indicator of the sector's competitiveness, production capacity and position in international markets.

Expanding Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports remains a key policy objective. In this regard, the presidential decree introducing additional measures to stimulate non-oil and gas exports and support transportation costs is particularly significant.

Under the decree, the government will cover up to 70% of transportation costs incurred in exporting Azerbaijani-origin non-oil and gas goods. The measure is expected to reduce logistics expenses for businesses and strengthen the competitiveness of locally produced goods in foreign markets.

The support scheme took effect on September 1 this year. The amount payable to businesses is determined based on transportation costs and the customs value of exported goods, depending on the mode of transport used.

For transportation costs, the support covers 70% of expenses incurred through rail, air and sea transport, as well as shipments carried by vehicles registered in Azerbaijan. For goods transported by foreign-registered vehicles, the government covers 50% of the costs.

The customs-value calculation is based on 5% of the goods' customs value for sea shipments and 15% for other modes of transport. The lower of the amounts calculated under the two methods will be paid as state support.

In addition, from September 1 this year, the government has been covering 70% of transportation costs incurred in delivering Azerbaijani-origin non-oil and gas goods produced in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by road to other parts of the country.

The measure will help manufacturers operating in Nakhchivan deliver their products to other regions on more favourable terms and expand their sales opportunities.

The mechanism will remain in effect until September 30, 2036

Businesses may collect documents confirming their export or domestic transportation operations during each quarter and submit them to the Ministry of Economy after the end of that quarter. The amount of support will be calculated based on the submitted documents and paid to the business.

To further expand exports of Azerbaijani-origin non-oil and gas products, the government has also introduced compensation for part of the customs clearance fees, effective September 1, 2026.

Exporters classified as micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) will be eligible for this support. The compensation amount will be determined based on the customs clearance fee applicable to the customs value of the exported goods.

The mechanism for compensating customs clearance costs incurred during exports will remain in effect until September 30, 2031, for a total period of five years.

To qualify for these support measures, exporters must confirm that their non-oil and gas products originate in Azerbaijan. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers' regulation entitled Rules for Determining the Origin of Non-Oil and Gas Goods as Products of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Payment of Export and Domestic Transportation Support establishes the relevant criteria.

Determining the origin of goods

Under the rules, the Azerbaijani origin of goods exported abroad is established primarily through two mechanisms.

For goods exported to European Union member states, Norway and Switzerland, the exporter's registration in the European Commission's Registered Exporter System (REX) and the relevant confirmation code are taken into account, meaning that a certificate of origin is not required.

In other cases, exporters must provide a certificate confirming that the goods originate in Azerbaijan. A certificate of origin is required for exports, while an origin opinion is required for domestic shipments from Nakhchivan to other parts of the country.

Certificates of origin and origin opinions are issued upon application by the Centre for Examination of Consumer Goods LLC, operating under the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For domestic transportation support in Nakhchivan, non-oil and gas products are considered Azerbaijani-origin goods if they meet specific criteria. In particular, products must either be wholly produced within the territory of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic or undergo sufficient processing there.

Two main criteria determine whether a product has undergone sufficient processing.

First, processing must result in a new product classified under a different commodity code from the original material.

Second, the total value of raw materials and components imported from abroad and used in manufacturing the product must not exceed 50% of the finished product's ex-works price.

These criteria are important for recognising non-oil and gas products manufactured in Nakhchivan as Azerbaijani-origin goods and making them eligible for domestic transportation support.

They also allow manufacturers to import raw materials and components from abroad, process them in Nakhchivan and qualify for government assistance, provided they meet the established processing requirements.

How to obtain an origin opinion

To obtain an origin opinion, an applicant must submit an application and the required supporting documents to the Centre.

Applicants are given 15 working days to address any deficiencies identified in their submissions.

If no deficiencies are found, the Centre conducts an assessment within five working days of registering the application. The assessment takes into account the submitted documents, information provided by the applicant and the findings of an inspection of the production facility.

If the assessment is positive, the Centre issues an origin opinion confirming that the goods originate in Azerbaijan.

Overall, origin opinions and certificates play an important role in supporting domestic production. The criteria used to establish the origin of goods encourage manufacturers to carry out production processes within the country, use locally sourced raw materials and generate greater value added.

Thus, the origin opinion and certification mechanisms are important instruments for developing domestic production, improving business competitiveness and strengthening the export potential of Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas sector.