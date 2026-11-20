BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The new biometric passports issued in Armenia to people of Armenian descent who voluntarily relocated there from Azerbaijan list “Azerbaijan” as their place of birth, the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

In a statement published on November 19, the ministry said the practice follows international standards, citing International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Document No. 9303 and ISO 3166, which establish country codes and codes for their administrative-territorial units.

The ministry emphasized that including designations or names in official documents that are not provided for under international standards could cause difficulties during border control procedures.

It also reported that it had previously received numerous inquiries from border control authorities in various countries about entries in older Armenian passports. The resulting issues were resolved through cooperation with foreign partners.

According to the ministry, the introduction of the new biometric passport system has established a uniform approach to recording information in documents, helping prevent similar problems during border crossings.

Meanwhile, revanchist elements in Armenian society have made provocative statements about “Azerbaijan” being listed as the place of birth in Armenian passports issued to former residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region.