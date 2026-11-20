BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan could increase the annual processing of domestically produced polypropylene by around 24,000 tonnes by raising the capacity utilization of existing polymer processing enterprises from approximately 60% to 80%, according to KMG PetroChem.

This potential increase is among the opportunities addressed under a cooperation agreement signed by KMG PetroChem and Kazakhstan’s National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken to develop domestic polymer processing and expand the production of locally made goods.

The agreement also aims to reduce dependence on imports. Kazakhstan imported 110,000-120,000 tonnes of finished polypropylene products in 2025. Based on the structure of these imports, the parties plan to identify which products could be prioritized for domestic manufacturing.

The two organizations will also work to improve industry standards and technical regulations, expand the participation of domestic manufacturers in procurement, and attract investment in new production facilities.

One of the key areas of cooperation will be the standardization of finished polymer products. The parties plan to identify gaps in the existing regulatory framework, support the development and updating of national and interstate standards, and improve conformity assessment and quality control mechanisms.

These measures are intended to improve product quality and safety, ensure fair competition, and protect the market from counterfeit and substandard goods.

The agreement also covers expanding the participation of Kazakh manufacturers in procurement by public and quasi-public sector entities and major industrial companies, including those with foreign participation. The parties will promote the use of domestically produced polymer products in industrial and infrastructure projects.

Particular attention will be paid to polymer pipes used in the oil and gas industry, the mining and metallurgical sector, and municipal infrastructure.

The cooperation is aimed at developing polymer processing as a downstream segment of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas chemical industry, expanding domestic production, reducing import dependence, and retaining a larger share of added value within the country’s economy.