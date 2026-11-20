BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. In recent times, targeted and systematic cyberattacks originating from foreign countries have once again been launched against the digital information resources of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), the Baku Initiative Group reported.

In addition, the group noted that it is deeply concerned by repeated attempts to hack the organization’s social media accounts, efforts to block its pages through mass and unfounded complaints, and cyberattacks aimed at disrupting the normal functioning of its official website.

"Technical investigations and analyses show that a significant portion of the cyber activity directed against the official website and social media accounts originates from networks located in France and India.

BIG serves as an open and free platform for defending the rights of peoples suffering from colonialism, for bringing their voices to the attention of the international community, and for the free self-expression of various political factions. Systematic cyberattacks on such an organization’s social media accounts run counter to freedom of speech and expression, pluralism of opinion, and the principles of open dialogue.

We believe that attempts to hinder the expression of diverse viewpoints, efforts to silence alternative opinions, and restrictions on the exchange of information constitute gross violations of fundamental human rights. Existing disagreements should be resolved not through cyberattacks and the blocking of digital platforms, but through open and constructive dialogue based on mutual respect.

In this regard, we call on states that order or carry out attacks against our organization’s activities to refrain from obstructing our legitimate work.

Despite all this pressure and these obstacles, the Baku Initiative Group will resolutely continue its work to defend the rights of peoples suffering from colonialism, promote freedom of speech, and inform the international community," the statement reads.