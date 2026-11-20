BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Asel Zhanasova has instructed the Kazakhstan Road Research Institute (KazdorNII) to develop a concept for digital roads jointly with China’s Research Institute of Highway under the Ministry of Transport (RIOH), following a meeting with a Chinese delegation, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The concept will focus on preserving existing roads and ensuring that freight carriers comply with permissible vehicle weight limits to prevent premature damage to road surfaces.

The sides also agreed to explore the possibility of establishing a joint research center between KazdorNII and RIOH in Astana.

The meeting focused on prospects for scientific and technical cooperation, the introduction of modern technologies, and ways to improve the quality and durability of Kazakhstan’s roads.

The Chinese delegation included specialists in road construction, bridge infrastructure, testing, inspection and certification, fundamental research, and intelligent transport systems. Representatives of Kazakhstan’s Committee for Roads and KazdorNII also attended the meeting.

During the talks, the Chinese side presented RIOH’s main areas of activity, scientific and technical capabilities, and China’s experience in developing road infrastructure.

The participants discussed the use of cement concrete and asphalt concrete pavements in road construction, including life-cycle cost assessments, the selection of optimal engineering solutions, and conditions for the effective use of different pavement types.

They also exchanged views on improving the resilience of road infrastructure to climate impacts, including extreme precipitation and significant temperature fluctuations, as well as enhancing the efficiency and safety of international road transport and the use of modular transport.

Chinese experts shared their experience in bridge management, including monitoring and diagnosing structural conditions, applying digital systems, and planning maintenance and repair work.

The sides also discussed China's approaches to monitoring road construction quality and ranking regions based on the quality of road construction and maintenance.