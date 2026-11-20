Photo: Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Kazakhstan and Slovenia have discussed the possibility of starting work on an air services agreement that could pave the way for direct flights between the two countries, according to the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The issue was discussed at a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the CAC, and Tomaž Pečnik, Project Manager at the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency, a state body within the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy, on the sidelines of the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

The sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, expanding air connectivity, developing tourism ties, and creating additional opportunities for air transportation between the countries.

They expressed interest in continuing dialogue and starting joint work on establishing the necessary legal framework for air services, including the potential launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

ATConf/7 is taking place in Montreal from November 16 to 20 under the theme "Air Transport: Powering Global Connectivity, Economic Development and Resilience in a Dynamic World."

The conference provides a global forum for ICAO member states and key stakeholders to discuss the future of international air transport. Topics include regulatory frameworks, industry resilience, financing for civil aviation infrastructure, innovation, institutional capacity, and sustainable growth.

The event brings together senior officials from member states and representatives of international and regional organizations involved in the economic development of air transport.