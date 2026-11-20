BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Azerbaijan has risen 36 places in the UN E-Government Development Index over the past two years, ranking 38th among 193 countries. Over the past four years, the country has improved its position by 45 places, according to Osman Gunduz, president of the Azerbaijan Internet Forum.

In a post, Gunduz said that the results of the UN E-Government Survey 2026, published every two years, had been eagerly awaited, but Azerbaijan's rapid progress in the rankings came as a surprise.

He recalled that in 2024, when Azerbaijan climbed nine places to rank 74th, he described the efforts of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport as satisfactory, while noting that the result did not fully reflect the country's potential.

Azerbaijan ranked 70th in the index in 2020, 83rd in 2022, 74th in 2024 and 38th in 2026. This means the country advanced 45 places between 2022 and 2026.

Gunduz emphasized that the UN assessment takes into account not only the development of e-government services but also telecommunications infrastructure and human capital.

"Between 2024 and 2026, the overall index (EGDI) rose by 16.3%, online services (OSI) by 28.6%, telecommunications infrastructure by 9.4%, and human capital by 11.5%," he said.

According to Gunduz, the UN report highlighted several aspects of Azerbaijan's digital development that contributed to its progress. These include the myGov platform, digital IDs and documents, data exchange, integration of government systems, the Government Cloud, and coordination of digital governance.

He also compared the rankings of countries in the region. Kazakhstan ranked 16th, Uzbekistan 32nd, Azerbaijan 38th, Russia 50th, Armenia 55th, Georgia 58th, Kyrgyzstan 83rd and Belarus 84th.

"As you can see, Azerbaijan has overtaken Russia, Armenia and Georgia. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, however, are still ahead," he noted.

Despite the progress in digital development, Gunduz said some challenges remained. He noted that human capital and e-participation, which were identified as weak areas in 2024, were now showing positive changes.

Nevertheless, he stressed the need to focus on expanding citizen participation in decision-making, e-consultations, open data and opportunities for public oversight.

"A rise of 36 positions is a significant, or rather, a very significant achievement. The efforts of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies, the Azerbaijan Internet and Radio Broadcasting Agency, and other agencies, as well as the coordinating body in the field of digitalization, are highly commendable," he wrote.

Gunduz also said that the new digital architecture outlined by President Ilham Aliyev last year and early this year, the establishment of the Digital Development Council, and stronger coordination in the ICT sector had given additional momentum to the country's digital transformation.