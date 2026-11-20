BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Individuals who participated in the activities of a terrorist organization outside the Republic of Azerbaijan have been arrested, according to a statement from the press office of the State Security Service.

Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who participated in the activities of a persistent armed group established outside the Republic of Azerbaijan based on religious hostility, religious radicalism, and religious fanaticism were detained and brought back to Azerbaijan.

Thus, during operational and investigative activities, it was established that on November 15, 2025, Yunus Abdurakhmanov traveled to a foreign country, where he joined the terrorist organization “ISIS Wilayat Khorasan,” was housed in a specially equipped, secret cave-like camp in a mountainous area, supplied with firearms and ammunition, and participated in military training to carry out terrorist and sabotage acts, after which he was captured as a result of special operational measures.

In addition, another member of this terrorist group, Abdulla Hasanbekov, traveled to a foreign country with the intention of participating in military operations against the government forces of that country and was detained while traveling along a secret route as a result of joint operations with the security agencies of that country, based on information provided by the Azerbaijani side.

For these criminal acts, Yunus Abdurakhmanov has been charged under Article 283-1.3, and Abdullah Hasanbekov has been charged under Articles 29 and 283-1.3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan; by court order, a preventive measure in the form of detention has been imposed on both of them.

Investigative and operational activities in these criminal cases are currently ongoing.