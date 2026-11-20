Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Distinguished Visitors Day for the "Eternity-2026" computer-assisted joint command post exercise, organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, has been held, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

Initially, the distinguished delegates observed tactical operations executed by military units at the training range, focusing on the protection and defense of critical energy transportation infrastructure against potential threats and asymmetric hazards.

The observers commended the participating personnel for their professionalism and the timely, precise execution of the assigned tasks.

Subsequently, a closing ceremony marking the conclusion of the "Eternity-2026" computer-assisted joint command post exercise took place at the War Games Center of the Military Management Institute under the National Defense University.

The ceremony commenced with a minute of silence honoring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of all three nations, followed by the performance of the national anthems of the participating states.

Speakers emphasized that the close cooperation and high level of resolve demonstrated throughout the exercise made a significant contribution to the successful fulfillment of its objectives and the strengthening of regional partnership.

It was further noted that the theoretical knowledge and practical experience acquired during the exercise will elevate joint operational interoperability to a new level.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants were presented with certificates and commemorative gifts, followed by a group photograph.