Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Within the framework of NATO’s Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), a training course was organized at the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute for the faculty members of the special educational institutions subordinated to the National Defense University, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

Conducted in accordance with the programme, the "Faculty Development Training" marked the completion of the subsequent modules of the "Aviation English" and "Maritime English" courses.

Throughout the session, participants were briefed on contemporary pedagogical approaches to the instructional process, effective lesson organization, the assessment of learners' knowledge and competencies, the alignment of academic curricula with modern standards, as well as the establishment of effective communication in faculty–cadet relations.

At the conclusion of the event, certificates were awarded to the training participants, followed by a commemorative group photograph.