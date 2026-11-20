BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The 10th Nationwide Knowledge Competition "Heydar Aliyev and History of Azerbaijan" among university students was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 20.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education, the competition aims to research, study, and promote the history of Azerbaijan and the heritage of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Teams representing 50 higher education institutions across the country took part in this year's competition, with Garabagh University and Türkiye-Azerbaijan University joining the project for the first time.

According to the results, the team of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs took first place, the team of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service claimed second, while the Baku State University secured third place.

During the awards ceremony, Alena Aliyeva and Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov presented certificates to the winners.

Launched in 2014, the project serves to enrich young people's knowledge of Azerbaijan's history as well as the life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, while strengthening patriotism and traditions of healthy competition.