BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. In the seventh month of the current Iranian year (September 23–October 22, 2026), point-to-point inflation in Qom Province, located in central Iran, reached 86.7% compared to the same month of the previous year (September 23 through October 22, 2025).

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Statistical Center of Iran, point-to-point inflation refers to the percentage change in the consumer price index compared to the same month of the previous year.

In the seventh month, the consumer price index in Qom Province stood at 747.9.

During the same month, point-to-point inflation in the food, beverages, and tobacco products category reached 104.9%, while the rate for non-food goods and services stood at 76.3%.

Monthly inflation in Qom Province stood at 4.9% in the seventh month, compared to the sixth month (August 23–September 22, 2026).

Monthly inflation refers to the percentage change in the consumer price index compared to the previous month.

In the seventh month, monthly inflation in the food, beverages, and tobacco products category reached 3.2%, while the rate for non-food goods and services stood at 6.1%.

At the end of the seventh month, annual inflation in Qom Province stood at 73.6% for the 12-month period from October 23, 2025, through October 22, 2026, compared to the previous 12-month period (October 22, 2024, through October 22, 2025).

Annual inflation refers to the average percentage change in the consumer price index over the past 12 months.

At the end of the seventh month, annual inflation in Qom Province reached 99.3% for food, beverages, and tobacco products, and 59.7% for non-food goods and services.

In Iran, inflation statistics are published by both the Central Bank and the Statistical Center. The figures reported by these two statistical agencies may differ.

In the seventh month, point-to-point inflation across Iran reached 88.7% compared to the same month of the previous year.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.