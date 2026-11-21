BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to allocate grant funding to develop an advanced training course for public procurement professionals, the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement said on Saturday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between representatives of the agency and the ADB, which focused on improving the public procurement framework, aligning national legislation with international best practices and strengthening the professional skills of sector specialists.

Under the agreement, grant funding will be provided to engage a consultant to develop the second stage of the public procurement training program, titled “Procurement Manager.”

The sides also agreed to involve international experts in reviewing and improving public procurement legislation to bring it into line with international standards and best practices.

The cooperation is expected to strengthen the institutional capacity of Uzbekistan's public procurement system, support the training of qualified professionals and improve procurement procedures in line with international experience.

The Asian Development Bank, established in 1966 and headquartered in Manila, is a multilateral development bank that supports sustainable and inclusive economic growth across Asia and the Pacific. Uzbekistan joined the bank in 1995, and ADB has since committed a total of $14.7 billion in public sector loans, grants, guarantees and technical assistance to the country. Its current cooperation priorities include economic reforms, infrastructure development, the green transition, private sector growth and human capital investment.